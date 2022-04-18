The Bend Park & Recreation District will on Tuesday take a harder look at its parking.
Should it push for new ways to limit parking? Not increase parking in the face of increasing demand? Should it add time limits? Paid parking? Something else?
Parking for Juniper Swim & Fitness Center has at times not had enough parking for demand. Some 40 cars have parked along streets near it, creating single-lane traffic on Fifth Street. Not good.
Some parking areas, such as for the Cedarwood Trailhead, were purposefully designed to have inadequate parking for the demand. The district asked neighbors if they wanted more parking added to deal with the spillover on the adjacent street. Neighbors said “no.” The district worked with the city to add more no parking signs.
Some parking areas, such as for Riley Ranch, were planned to be built in stages. Only one of three parking areas was built. The others may be built later.
Already some related changes are coming. The streets adjacent to Miller’s Landing Park may be made into a paid parking district by the city. That’s going to be another test case for the city to weigh the benefits and public reaction of parking districts. If it’s favorable, expect more paid, city parking districts in Bend.
Smart parking technology is something that so many want. That could work by having apps on phones showing people where parking is available. The problem is coming up with the money to implement it.
When people don’t expect there will be enough parking or when there is a fee for parking, some people just don’t go. Parking fees will impact low-income people more than anyone. Charging for parking for parks will surely create barriers for access. District officials are not blind to that. And they are concerned.
There are some ways to mitigate this. Parking passes could be issued for residents, so nonresidents would be the ones paying. Low-income residents could apply for special passes or somehow be identified and receive them.
Making changes in park parking would be easier if buses in Bend ran more frequently and more places people wanted to go. Making changes in park parking would be easier if biking around town was safer, the weather stayed on its best behavior and thieves weren’t so adept at defeating bike locks. Those things aren’t true in Bend. And while the park district has influence on some of those issues and has allies, it has no control.
If you have input you would like to share with the park district board about parking, they can be reached board@bendparksandrec.org. A district report about parking is available here: tinyurl.com/Bendparksparking. It starts on page 24 of the document.
