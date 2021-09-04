There may be no better window into how the Bend Park & Recreation District is changing than to look at its process for prioritizing trails.
Think about the district’s most-used trail. That’s the Deschutes River Trail between Miller’s Landing Park and the Old Mill. The district says in 2020 an average of 832 trail users per day used this trail. Bend’s population may grow to more than 160,000 people in 20 years. That means more will be using that stretch. The district could make that trail wider to ease conflicts between users. It can’t make it longer.
That’s just one example of why the district’s old metric of trails per mile by population probably must go. The current target is 1 mile of trail per 1,000 population. The district was at .9 miles per 1,000 in 2020. Those numbers are just going to get worse as Bend grows.
The district’s board is scheduled to get a look at how the district will reshape its trail choices at its meeting on Tuesday. Trails per mile is fading. It is being replaced with a closer look at enabling pedestrian and bike travel and better matching trails to population density and to serving minorities.
The district is also looking at switching to more of a “walkshed analysis,” such as how many people have a trail within 1/2 mile of walking distance. Obviously that number would keep going up if the city becomes more dense. But it could be a way to look at where the district should prioritize trails to serve more residents.
The bottom line is in the new trail prioritization the district is scoring trail projects differently. Projects get more points if they help create an interconnected network of trails so people on bikes and walking can get around town with minimum danger and stress. That involves linking up what the park district does with Bend’s larger transportation plans. Projects also get more points if they are near areas with the greatest population density, have higher rates of poverty and have higher rates of population that are Latino and Hispanic.
The North Unit Canal Trail gets some of the top marks. It’s a planned trail from Butler Market Road near the BNSF railroad line and U.S. Highway 97 to the district boundary east of Pine Nursery Park. The South Deschutes River Trail gets the lowest.
You can see a full list of the scores here: tinyurl.com/Bendtrailscores. You have to scroll down to page 14. Where is your favorite trail?
One challenge for the district can be seen by looking at maps of the existing walksheds — where people are within 1/2 mile walking district of a trail — and overlaying that with the maps of areas with the highest population density or minority population. The best access to trail walksheds looks like it is on Bend’s west side. The population density and minority population maps show concentrations on Bend’s east side. What can the district do to fix that?
