Kids Inc., is one of the most sought -after programs offered by the Bend Park & Recreation District. For more than 30 years, working parents have had a supervised place where their children in the Bend-La Pine Schools could learn and play after school.
The program has had two problems. It’s so good, more parents want their kids in it than the district can provide. Names pile up on a waitlist year after year. And there was an annual scramble on the internet to sign up for what, for the next school year, will be about 900 spots.
The program isn’t free. It costs $195 per month. The district offers scholarships to ensure lower-income families can also benefit. Determination for scholarships is based on household size and income level.
One way to distribute a scarce resource is first come, first served. That’s how this program has worked. In recent years, the district held an annual 5:30 a.m. May internet melee for parents to compete for the limited spots available.
That rewarded internet savvy and internet connectivity. It rewarded parents that don’t have to work in the early hours.
It rewarded parents who have the breathing room to plot out how they will take maximum advantage of the 5:30 a.m. moment.
The welcome and needed change this year is that the district switched to a lottery. Now, parents have plenty of time to sign up. Then a lottery is held to determine who is selected for the limited number of spaces available. Siblings are considered together, which is critical.
The lottery is more fair, though parents do lose agency — no matter what they do, it doesn’t change the outcome.
There will likely still be waitlists. Even after the district hired more staff for the program, the waitlist stayed at about 400, as The Bulletin’s Brenna Visser reported in 2020. We hope the district will be able to find ways to serve more families, though it has found a way to make the competition more fair.
