The pandemic changed how we live. Changed schools. Changed shopping. Changed workplaces. It changed how some people feel about vaccines.
The pandemic may now also change what people pay to access programs at the Bend Park & Recreation District. Fees may be headed up. The park board is scheduled to discuss it on Monday.
The district has been altered by the ripples in the labor market just like businesses have. It can take better pay and benefits to entice people into positions.
In general, the park district covers more of the cost of a district program with tax dollars the more widely available to the public that program is. If it’s a more individualized service, the fees are higher and the tax dollars are lower.
The district projects that it will pay for about 68% of its costs for services through fees and things other than tax dollars in the future. That number was as high as 85% a few years ago. The net tax subsidy has gone up from $1.4 million in the 2018-219 fiscal year to an estimated $3.3 million for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. Increased staffing requirements because of the Larkspur Community Center account for some of that.
There are no specific proposals in the meeting documents for how much individual fees for various services might go up. But district staff are asking the board for permission to adjust fees. And while the district will undoubtedly continue to expand its efforts to provide scholarships to people who can’t afford district programs, the fees for others are likely headed up. There’s more information here: tinyurl.com/Bendparksfees.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
House Bill 4151, filed ahead of the legislative session that begins Tuesday, would allow gas stations to offer self-service pumps alongside pumps staffed by a station attendant. Send an email to letters@bendbulletin.com and tell us what you think.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.