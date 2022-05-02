Bend’s full-throated growth has become a race for the Bend Park & Recreation District. It’s a race with no finish line. It’s a race where even if the district has plan-perfect solutions the path gets steeper.
More people, more dense development means more strain on parks. Parks are becoming more urban, less suburban, let alone less wild and scenic. The extravagant increases in land prices and Salem-dictated land scarcity make acquiring new land for new parks ever more difficult.
If the district were to stick with old-style metrics of its performance — acres of park per person or miles of trail per person — it would face a nearly impossible task to keep up.
One tool the district has are its one-time fees on new housing, system development charges. The district’s board this week is going to consider raising its fees on new housing and implementing a system for charging larger homes higher fees.
Yes, it will make housing more expensive. And for that reason alone, some will not like it. But what could the district do instead? Building new parks and facilities and improving old ones take money.
Now the details. The SDC was $8,867 for a single-family home for 2021-2022. As of July 1, it is likely to go up to $9,738 on average. The same increase applies to a multifamily unit with three bedrooms. An accessory dwelling unit would go up from $3,831 to $4,207. A hotel room would go from $6,121 to $6,722. A manufactured home placement in a park would go from $8,016 to $8,803. There is more detail here, tinyurl.com/BendparksMaymeeting.
The park district is not raising these rates arbitrarily. It looks at changes in land costs and construction costs. The district says land values have increased by 18.06% between December 2020 and December 2021. Average construction costs are up 7.36%, according to the number the district uses. The district weights the construction cost at 77% of the inflation increase and the land costs at 23%, so the adjustment comes out to 9.82%.
The district also proposes to implement another change this year. Bigger homes will pay more in SDCs. Smaller homes pay less. For instance, if a single-family home is between 501 square feet and 1,000 square feet it would pay $7,245 in SDCs under the new rate. A single-family home larger than 3,000 square feet would be $10,673.
Why is that? Do people with bigger homes put more strain on parks? Maybe, if they do in fact house bigger families. The district does also have a fee waiver program in place for construction of affordable housing.
The district says on its website that SDCs “ensure that as new residents and visitors are added, everyone can enjoy the same recreational opportunities that the existing community has come to value.” That does not seem likely to stay true. As Bend continues to grow and as state regulations push for more density, more people will be seeking the same recreational opportunities in Bend parks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.