Camping in Bend parks, on city property or rights of way is going to change from a nobody-completely-happy situation to a different sort of nobody-completely-happy situation.
The Bend Park & Recreation District already does has a version of what the city plans to do — ban camping on its property. But when the city finishes its own camping ordinance, it may become more difficult for the park district to keep doing what it does.
The existing park district policy is very straightforward. Anyone is free to use the parks, not camp overnight. “No person shall camp or sleep overnight on District property,” district policy says.
The park district has closure hours for parks. Most are open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Nobody is allowed when they are closed, though people can walk through a park to property that is not in a park.
The district contracts with a security company. That company patrols the parks and asks anyone who is found camping or in the parks overnight to leave. Asking someone to leave happens weekly, Julie Brown, the district’s community and public relations manager, told us. Usually there is no need to take any enforcement action.
The district’s park stewards can issue a park exclusion. If an excluded person returns during the time period of the exclusion, law enforcement can be called in to issue a citation for trespass or an arrest for it.
That policy seems to work now — as the district intends it.
It works now, in part, because there are shelters where people can stay and city property where people going through homelessness can camp. The Bend City Council’s intent certainly appears to ban camping. Because of court rulings and state law, governments can’t refuse to allow people to camp on public property if they have no place to go. Governments can set restrictions that are reasonable for when, where and how people can camp.
So when a person who is homeless is in a Bend park at night and there is no shelter bed and the city has its camping ban in place, does that mean that the park district will no longer be able to force them to leave?
The park district says that is a hard question to answer. And that is why it wants to be involved in the discussion about Bend’s policy. And that is why it is all the more important that as a community, we continue to look for solutions.
