The Bend Park & Recreation District slipped up this week and sent out a notice saying it was holding a board retreat on Tuesday, “no decisions will be made” and “the meeting is closed to the public.”
No. You can’t do that in Oregon. The public is by law entitled to attend public meetings. And this certainly was a public meeting.
We challenged the district about it. Not so very many minutes later, we got a call from the Board Chair Ariel Mendez assuring us that the statement was a mistake and the board welcomes the public.
We don’t doubt that. That meeting, though, was designed to be a meeting without the public.
Oregon’s public meetings law has enough exceptions to make you wonder if there might just be too many. It takes hundreds of pages for a state manual to explain how the laws regarding open meetings and open records work.
The law’s intent is really not complicated. It is “that decisions of governing bodies be arrived at openly.” Meetings and deliberations are to be open to the public. The public is to know the time and place of meetings so they may attend. It doesn’t matter that no decisions may be made.
COVID protocols complicated things. Gov. Kate Brown issued an executive order on April 20, 2020, enabling public meetings to be held remotely by phone or over the internet. But when public bodies did that, the order said they “shall make available” a means for the public to virtually attend while the meeting was occurring. That executive order was later superseded by another executive order when the Legislature passed House Bill 4212. HB 4212 basically put into law many of the aspects of Brown’s earlier executive order. It relaxed, though, the requirement that there needed to be a way for the public to virtually attend while the meeting was occurring. A recording was enough.
That is important because of something else the park district did Tuesday. Since COVID, if you wanted to, you could regularly virtually attend district meetings. It made them available live on the internet.
This meeting was not broadcast live. There was not even an agenda for the meeting put up on the district’s website until after we contacted the district Tuesday. There was no packet of information providing details of the agenda items, as is typical for most meetings. And we were told the board was sent a packet of information about the meeting.
It’s like there was never any intent for the public to be involved in this meeting and it only became “public” when we challenged the district. That’s unfortunate because what the board and district staff discussed at the meeting were the board’s priorities for the district.
State Rep. Jason Kropf, D-Bend, who is also a member of the park board, pointed out something is not exclusive to the park district. Other elected officials have encountered a similar issue serving on other public bodies. When staff bring policy matters to the park board, Kropf said he sometimes feels like the decision is “brought to us in ink.” Kropf and other board members were highly complimentary of the district’s staff. But they did seem to want to look for more ways to help shape district policy and direction before a request for a decision was brought to them.
Many of the board members also expressed a strong interest, as board members Zavier Borja and Deb Schoen put it, to ensure the district was doing all it could to reach out to every part of Bend and serve every demographic in parks and activities.
Board member Nathan Hovekamp emphasized many of the district’s challenges are going to be acutely related to the increasing growth and density of Bend. He does not want to see the district decline in quality. On that subject, board Chair Mendez urged the district to look at changing how it defines its levels of service. Any measure that is about acres of space per capita is likely to only decline. He also urged the district to think about its trail system more in terms of being a transportation option and to think about its parking policy in terms of using it as a tool to shape how people access parks.
We don’t know how those priorities and the others the board discussed will shape the district’s future. Why, though, would anyone at the park district make the mistake that sort of discussion should be made in a meeting that was made so much less accessible to the public? It’s like what Mendez said when he called us: The park district should be setting an example of transparency and openness.
