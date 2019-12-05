The Bend Park & Recreation District generally is governed by a five-member board. Following the recent resignation of one of the five, it’s seeking applications from district residents who are interested in filling the vacancy. The deadline for applying is Tuesday, Dec. 10, just a few days away.

The vacancy arose in late November when Lauren Sprang resigned. She was elected to the board in May 2017, and her replacement will fill out her term, which runs until June 30, 2021. Anyone applying should know in advance that the board meets, generally in the evening, on the first and third Tuesdays of each month. Board members may attend other meetings as well from time to time.

If that commitment is too great, you might consider the district’s budget committee, which is also seeking members. It meets as many as three times each year. Again, applicants must live within the district, among other things. The deadline for applying is Dec. 16.

By midweek the district had received only three applications for the board vacancy. We’re hoping it receives more in the next few days. With more applicants, current board members may be more likely to have someone truly outstanding to appoint to the board.

That’s important in a community like Bend, which is home to more than the average number of adult outdoor enthusiasts. The community is attractive to the elderly and to families with young children, and the two groups may want dramatically different things when it comes to parks and recreation. Too, as Bend allows homes on smaller lots than in the past, the need for nearby parks grows larger.

The whole community benefits from a strong, diverse park district board and a well-qualified budget committee. If you’re interested in either, information and applications can be found on the district’s website.