Bend’s neighborhood associations got a vote of, well, not quite no confidence but less confidence at a city subcommittee meeting Tuesday. Neighborhood associations will not be playing as critical a role in selecting the next round of neighborhood street safety projects.
Bend’s Neighborhood Street Safety Program is where the city does smaller projects — adding some sidewalks or crosswalks, installing street lights, giving a road some speed humps, extending curbs and so on. You can see a list of the last 25 projects the city committed to here, tinyurl.com/Bendstsafety.
For instance, Project #3 added four speed humps to NE 12th Street, a traffic circle at Revere and 12th, a marked crosswalk and a bit more. Drivers still don’t always stop for pedestrians at that intersection with the crosswalk. They do slow down for the speed humps.
The city has about $4 million for maybe another 25 projects starting in 2025.
The last time the city chose projects it asked residents and neighborhood associations to make suggestions. The public came back with more than 360. City planners and engineers had to figure out what could be done. That was arguably a lot of work for city staff on some projects that went nowhere.
Each neighborhood association then selected a few. The Neighborhood Leadership Alliance, which is the leadership of the neighborhood associations, narrowed down the list to 25. The city got to work.
This time, city staff is first going to come up with a list of projects. They will likely prioritize the council goal of connectivity. Then the city is going to ask the public for input through an informal survey and outreach through neighborhood associations. The public will get a chance to suggest different projects, too. The public feedback will help narrow and refine the list.
Neighborhood associations felt empowered by the selection process last time, Bend City Councilor Barb Campbell pointed out Tuesday. They got to play a key role that led to improvements in neighborhoods.
But as councilors discussed, it’s plain to anyone who has gone to neighborhood association meetings, they are uneven. Some associations are very active, involved and committed. Some are not. They can also wax and wane.
Neighborhood associations are not a bad idea. They are a nice idea difficult to get right. They can’t be counted on to be representative of a neighborhood. To give them a pivotal role in deciding what projects are done, is not a wise use for them.
Input yes. Decision-making power no.
Of course, the city’s decision to give neighborhood associations less of a role in the safety projects won’t help them grow stronger.
The city is mulling a transportation utility fee, a seasonal fuel tax and/or a targeted sales tax on food and beverage sales to cover transportaiton costs, repairs.
