Bend’s neighborhood associations got a vote of, well, not quite no confidence but less confidence at a city subcommittee meeting Tuesday. Neighborhood associations will not be playing as critical a role in selecting the next round of neighborhood street safety projects.

Bend’s Neighborhood Street Safety Program is where the city does smaller projects — adding some sidewalks or crosswalks, installing street lights, giving a road some speed humps, extending curbs and so on. You can see a list of the last 25 projects the city committed to here, tinyurl.com/Bendstsafety.

