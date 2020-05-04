Washing hands. Social distancing. Wearing a mask. Stay at home. Try doing that while homeless.
On Wednesday, Bend City Councilors are scheduled to revisit a long, overdue discussion of what it would take to allow city-approved homeless camps in Bend.
The camps would be permanently located but designed to be a temporary place for people to stay. They would include facilities — showers, bathrooms, laundry, electricity — and have services to help people transition out of homelessness. Critics will surely argue the city will make the situation worse. Their thinking is by allowing such camps homeless may come to Bend or choose to stay homeless.
Want to influence the city's direction? Send your comments to councilors -- council@bendoregon.gov.
One proposal is for a Central Oregon Veterans Village. Veterans are only a subset of the homeless population. It would be a start and could be a model that the community can learn from.
The idea is to put it near the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office and the county jail. It would be off Poe Sholes Drive. A rendering pictures a community building with services and small cottages for the homeless.
For the veterans proposal to move ahead, the city would have to amend its code to permit that sort of land use. Some street and other infrastructure improvements, which would normally be required, might need to be waived to keep it affordable. And it includes a request for the city to pay a portion of the camp's operating costs. No dollar figure is quoted in city documents.
A second proposal is to site temporary housing and services on city land at Juniper Ridge. It might be five to 10 acres with 20 housing units, initially. Housing might be tents, RVs or something more permanent. There would be a camp host, electricity and portable toilets.
This proposal has similar obstacles. It is not permitted under code. Providing a road to the site and bringing in electricity would be a substantial expense.
Where would the city get the money for either project? And shouldn't the city have a good estimate of the costs? If the money comes out of the city's general fund, it would mean that money would not go to police, firefighting, roads and the other things the city does now. Some federal funding may be available.
The Oregon Legislature may take up a bill during a special session to remove regulations that prevent homeless camps from being sited. If it did, that would save the city from having to make some code changes itself. But the city can't count on the Legislature to pass the bill.
Homelessness is not the city's responsibility, alone. It needs to be a community effort. That said, it shouldn't take a pandemic for the Bend City Council to take action.
