A moment of beauty was a welcome disruption of Wednesday’s Bend City Council meeting.
Ian Carrick sang a song. A tribute to trees and their value. People in the crowd joined in on the chorus.
There have not been many better moments in council meetings.
You can hear it for yourself by going to tinyurl.com/Bendtreesong and scrolling forward to just before the 1 hour and 50 minute mark.
It was beauty and also a timely argument. This week a city committee is going to take on the issue of a tree ordinance for Bend. It’s just getting started.
Bend’s current code has some rules for when trees can be removed for development. There might be put in place new rules to protect larger trees. There might be further clarification of existing rules. There was also some support from the Bend City Council when it set up the tree committee to establish sensible alternatives when preserving trees might interfere with needed housing.
It might be requiring planting of other trees or paying into a fund to do similar work.
Will the developers or the trees win? We hope for a tree code where they both do.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Crook County School Board could not fill a vacant position after newly elected member Cheyenne Edgerly and three applicants for the spot were granted a restraining order to temporarily halt the action Monday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.