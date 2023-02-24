Four of the seven seats on the board of the Bend-La Pine Schools are up for election in May.
Have you thought about running for school board?
Already some people have filed.
Three of the people on the board are running — Kina Chadwick, Melissa Barnes Dholakia and Amy Tatom.
Nicole Fitch, a real estate broker, has filed to run against Chadwick for the seat Chadwick was appointed to.
Cameron Fischer, an instructor at Oregon State University, is running for the seat currently held by Shimiko Montgomery, who is not seeking reelection.
It goes without saying, but we are going to say it anyway: Children, parents, school district employees, people who pay taxes to the district and anyone who lives in the area has a very strong interest in ensuring we have quality members on the board.
The best way to learn more about what the position involves would be to talk to board members. Their email is school-board@bend.k12.or.us.
The district is also holding an informational meeting on March 2 at 5:30 p.m. at Bear Creek Elementary School. You can learn about the commitment, the responsibilities and ask questions. Superintendent Steve Cook and Board Clerk Janet Bojanowski will be on hand.
It’s not an easy job. It’s not paid. There is much more work than a couple board meetings and work sessions a month. The elections themselves do sometimes get testy, as do the board meetings.
You must reside in a specific district and be a registered voter to run. You represent the entire school district and are voted on by voters across the entire school district.
The forest road to the Phil’s Trail parking lot off Skyliners Road is accessible year-round. A gate near the parking lot is locked from Dec. 1 to Mar. 31 each year to protect deer and elk winter range. Some want the gate locked to prevent people from camping on the forest land. Closure of the road year-round would require a new environmental review under the National Environmental Policy Act.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.