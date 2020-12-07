The number of weekly deaths in Oregon in 2020 is above the five-year average.
For instance, for the week of Nov. 9 through Nov. 15, Oregon had 821 deaths. The five-year average for 2015-2019 was 720 deaths.
COVID-19 deaths explain much of the difference. But we want to talk instead about a death that week that likely could have been avoided.
David Savory, died that week just off of Third Street in Bend, homeless, on a cold night. Temperatures had dropped into the teens.
Good Samaritans tried to help him. He couldn’t get into a homeless shelter. He couldn’t get into a hotel. Bend’s winter warming shelter was not yet ready to open.
Why year after year is there a scramble to open a winter warming shelter in Bend?
Cold kills. It increases exposure to respiratory diseases. It can worsen pre-existing medical conditions. Death rates from medical conditions climb when the temperature drops. The cold can bring on frostbite and hypothermia, which is potentially deadly.
Bend has no permanent winter shelter. Why not?
Last winter the temporary location hosted nearly 3,500 overnight stays by 327 unique guests. They received thousands of meals and social and medical services. That site on the campus of the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office was not available this year. And so the scramble was on again. The area’s Homeless Leadership Coalition looked. Shepherd’s House stepped up to manage the location. A site was found inside a former thrift shop on Second Street in Bend. It opened on Nov. 23. A federal grant will provide enough funding to keep it open through the winter.
Could it be the permanent location? It does have the capacity to hold about 70 people. It probably needs to be bigger. The kitchen is limited. The showers are limited.
Newly-elected members of the Bend City Council say they are committed to finding a solution. They want to embed it into the council’s goals.
Before next winter, let’s see an answer. Or at least, let’s have the shelter open before the temperature dips into the teens.
