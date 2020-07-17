A virus did something we never expected: reduced traffic in Bend. It’s easy, though, to remember how bad traffic can get. It’s going to get that bad again and continue to get worse unless Bend acts.
The city of Bend needs a transportation bond. It looks like there is support from a majority of councilors to put the bond on the November ballot. They should do it. Put the decision in the hands of voters.
What do you hear people complain about in Bend?
Traffic problems may not always be at the top of the list. It is up there. And the city is not keeping pace with the need for improvements.
Roads snarl and intersections get backed up.
Reed Market is like kryptonite for drivers. Avoid it if you can. Kids need to be able to walk and bike safely to schools and parks. Many people in Bend never use the buses, but they are vital for getting around for some people. They need help, too.
Let’s talk about the bond’s price. We can’t blame people for being concerned about any tax increase during the pandemic. But the cost to homeowners is not that high.
The $190 million bond proposed before the pandemic would have increased the property tax rate to a maximum of 47 cents per $1,000 of assessed value. The city says that works out to $170 per year for the average homeowner or just over $14 a month.
Community members from across the political spectrum spent months developing a list of projects for the bond.
There’s a bridge over the railroad at Reed Market. Empire gets work. Murphy. Olney. Parkway ramps. Revere. Third Street. Wilson. Pedestrian and bicycle improvements. Transit.
Those are just some on the list. We would like to see more details of individual projects from the city, and we bet voters would, too.
Here is a critical thing the city plans to do to ensure the bond money is spent transparently and properly: There will be a public oversight committee, monitoring the spending.
Councilors have also discussed including an unemployment trigger for the bond. The details are not final, though the idea is if unemployment in the area is less than 10% then the tax collection would proceed. That may make it slightly more appealing for some.
Nobody can promise the bond will magically transform the city. Doing nothing would be a self-inflicted wound.
