A vehicle passes over the Colorado Avenue bridge in Bend Thursday, April 9, 2020. The number of people driving around Bend started to significantly drop after the state issued a stay-at-home order to slow the spread of COVID-19, according to data from the city. The number of cars on the Colorado Avenue bridge, the Franklin Avenue undercrossing and Newport Avenue have all dropped between 46% and 54% from the number of cars that were counted before Gov. Kate Brown issued her executive order March 23.