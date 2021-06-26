Many things the Bend City Council does escape attention. The talk of eliminating minimum parking requirements has not.
What a topic parking is. Personal. Political. Environmental. Unimportant compared to so many things. So very important in other ways.
The best public presentation we have heard about the idea was at a recent online forum courtesy of City Club of Central Oregon. It raised a key issue that will need to get some serious discussion: When you get rid of parking minimums, what happens to parking for the disabled?
First, an overview. There is no official plan that lays out where parking minimums will be eliminated. It’s just talk for now. It seems like it would be for new construction, possibly renovation. Removing parking minimums doesn’t mean businesses, apartments and homes would have no parking. Would you buy a home without any off-street parking? Would you rent an apartment without any off-street parking? Would you go to a supermarket with no off-street parking? Some would. Some would not.
When we have talked to businesses and builders, they aren’t going to not build parking. When similar changes have been implemented elsewhere, it doesn’t mean no more parking is built. There is just more choice.
Parking minimums mean less space for housing. Look at two cars parked next to each other at the supermarket. You could put a small apartment in that space. Maybe it wouldn’t be an apartment that you would want, but still, you get the idea.
Russ Grayson, Bend’s community development director, gave an excellent example during the City Club forum. You have seen those homes along the Arizona/Colorado couplet in Bend, near The Box Factory. Developers have wanted to turn some of the single family homes into 3-story mixed use developments. Commercial space on the bottom. Offices, maybe in the middle. Perhaps housing on top. If you try to pack that on one of those lots with the city’s current parking requirements, you would need 5-6 parking spaces on the lot. It doesn’t work. The developer walks away.
More parking requirements mean less intense development and less infill, meaning less room for housing. Housing prices are already crazy.
Now if we are going to have less parking at buildings, Bend also needs to be smarter about parking or there are going to be problems. Technology can help. Bend is not there. More transit can help. Bend is not there. More safe routes for bikers and pedestrians can help. Bend is not there.
Cascades East Transit has good plans for better transit. The city’s GO bond will help with the bike and pedestrian routes. Will the decline of parking be matched by a perfect crescendo of transit, bike paths and people ditching their cars? Probably not. But Bend can’t just be like Bend has been. State law insists on and enforces more infill. Wouldn’t it be better to try to find a smart way to adjust to those constraints? We’ll let you answer that one.
Any change in parking requirements must take into consideration the disabled. Bend’s development code currently provides the requirements for the total number of parking spaces for a development. It also dictates the number of required ADA spaces. There are charts in the code with ratios. If parking minimums are absolutely eliminated for new construction or even renovations, there would technically be no requirements for ADA spaces, the city told us.
We can’t imagine that would happen. Or at least it better not. So what then should the requirements be for ADA spaces? What’s the right number for a business, an apartment building? Should housing developments be required to have some homes with off-street parking? If you have some ideas about that or about the parking plans, send them along to Bend City Councilors at council@bendoregon.gov.
