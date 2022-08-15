The Bend City Council has discussed the “where” and the “when” of unsanctioned camping on city property. The “how” could be at this week’s council meeting.
It’s hard to miss homeless camps that have developed at various spots. They have been along Second Street. There’s a place on NE Penn Avenue and more.
The city doesn’t have a section of its code that covers unsanctioned camping on city property and rights of way. It can’t ban camps or force everyone to leave if the people don’t have another good place to stay, according to court rulings and state law.
What the city can do is develop a code that specifies “reasonable” where, when and how restrictions. Councilors have been working their way through what the broad parameters should look like. Then city staff will write up potential code language for councilors and the public to review.
The “how” refers to what type of camping would be allowed.
Are tents OK? What about structures made of wood? What else?
Then there is the size of the camp. How big can they be? Is it a set number of campsites in an area, a ratio of the size of the property or something else?
Storage. People accumulate stuff. Is there a limit on how much stuff can be stored in an unsanctioned camp? The kinds of stuff? How would anyone actually measure it to enforce restrictions?
The city can’t allow people to just dump sewage on the ground. But people do need to go to the bathroom. How will the city regulate it and clean up afterward?
Warming fires will be allowed. The idea is that the city will require people to follow Bend Fire & Rescue’s burn regulations. That will be challenging. For instance, those regulations specify that people have a garden hose, water bucket or water fire extinguisher present and have a copy of the burn regulations. And the rules say: “All burning shall have 10 feet around the fire clear of combustibles.” Will that be possible for some people? Will that be enforced when the temperatures dip below zero?
Car camping may also need rules of its own.
This new section of city code has a way to go before it is implemented. And enforcing it will be another series of difficult questions altogether.
If you have thoughts about what the code language should say or enforcement, you can tell councilors what you think by emailing them at council@bendoregon.gov.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.