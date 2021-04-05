Don’t celebrate just yet, but the Bend Police Department should be another step closer this week to equipping its officers with body cameras.
The Bend City Council is scheduled to vote this week on a $1 million, 5-year agreement with Axon Enterprise, Inc. for body cameras, training and storage.
Redmond Police have already been using body cameras for about five years, so Bend is more of a follower than a leader. We’re just happy it is getting it done.
In all the disagreement and debate about how law enforcement should operate, body cameras is a topic where people agree. Cameras create transparency for the police and the public. They don’t show everything, though they can be a critical tool in evaluating and monitoring law enforcement performance and the people they interact with.
We can’t wait to see them implemented in Bend.
