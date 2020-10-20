People disagree about how the justice system can be moved more toward equal treatment for all. If there is agreement, it’s that police wearing body cameras help.
Body cameras don’t stop suspects or police from doing things that are wrong. They do provide accountability and a better picture of what happened during an incident.
Bend Police officers do not have body cameras. And they should. Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz is working to make that happen.
Bend city councilors got an update on the progress Monday evening. Bend police are now using the state’s cooperative procurement program, which can simplify purchases and accelerate them by months. The police department got presentations from several vendors in September. There will be testing in November-January with various products. The hope is by summer Bend police officers will be using body cameras.
The challenge is not just buying cameras and officers learning how to use them. There are also issues with redacting video and storage. For instance, Oregon law requires that such video recordings must be edited before public release to render the faces of everyone in the video unidentifiable. And there are storage requirements, which add up.
Implementing new technologies have consistently been a place where businesses and governments have problems. Remember the problems and complications the county had implementing its new digital radio system for law enforcement in Deschutes County? That got so bad Bend police officers filed a complaint with the state about how poorly the radios were working.
One of the issues in the implementation of that digital radio system was expertise. The county hired a contractor to provide technical expertise for the system’s implementation. But then county 911 told the contractor the county would handle the installation itself.
Body cameras and a digital radio system are not the same thing. But we did ask the Bend Police Department if it had someone with sufficient technical expertise to be able to question and if necessary challenge any vendor. It may not be necessary. But we haven’t heard back.
