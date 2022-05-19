The Bend City Council laid out Wednesday what it plans to do with short-term rentals.
No ban. No moratorium. But if councilors follow through, well, have you ever thought about trying to ski down Pilot Butte in the summer? In some parts of Bend, getting a new STR permit would be like that.
The rules now put a buffer of 250 feet around short-term rentals where new STRs are allowed. Councilors told city staff they want that buffer expanded to 500 feet.
What does that mean? A lot more of Bend would be ineligible. Exactly how much is not known because the city does not track, nor enforce the covenants, codes and restrictions that are in place in some neighborhoods. But roughly 15,054 properties are ineligible now with the 250-foot rule. With a 500-foot buffer, 22,202 properties would become ineligible.
If you look at city maps, it’s much easier to see. Check out the maps in this document: tinyurl.com/BENDstrs.
Another change proposed would make it easier for people to rent out a short-term rental for a longer term without surrendering a future use of the property as a short-term rental.
Councilors also want more enforcement. Enforcement is now complaint-driven. Councilors want it to be more proactive. It will likely be necessary to add staff to do that. Short-term rental complaints are now a small percentage of the city’s code enforcement staff’s complaints — maybe 2% or 3%. But that work takes up 15% to 20% of the staff’s time.
Looking at short-term rentals online and comparing that to city records, there may be 176 properties in violation, city staff said Wednesday. That would need to be verified. The city does occasional audits to identify properties being used as short-term rentals without following the rules. Councilors want that to happen regularly.
These changes are not final. And they may not be what you want. If you want the council to do something different or support this approach, you can email councilors at council@bendoregon.gov.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Topics
Breaking News
Elections
High School Sports
Local News
Wildfires
Business
Start every day with a Digital Subscription!
$3 per week
Unlimited digital access to all online content Digital e-edition to your inbox every morning
*Add Sunday print for FREE
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
Start Your Day with Local News
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.