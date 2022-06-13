The city has a policy in place that enables it to clean up homeless camps as long as it is justified for health or safety reasons. But a camping code would do more. It could put limits on when, where and how people can use public property for camping.
The city can’t ban or criminalize camping outright if people don’t have another place to go. So the city could not ban camping in all public spaces 24/7. It could put limits on camping.
The limits are broadly prescribed by state law in the spirit of two court decisions — Martin v. Boise and Blake v. Grants Pass. “Any city or county law that regulates the acts of sitting, lying, sleeping or keeping warm and dry outdoors on public property that is open to the public must be objectively reasonable as to time, place and manner with regards to persons experiencing homelessness,” says House Bill 3115 from 2021. By the way, that bill was sponsored by then House Speaker Tina Kotek, who is now the Democratic candidate for governor.
So what is “objectively reasonable?”
It is not perfectly clear. The city could not likely create one big camp at Juniper Ridge and order that it was the only place homeless could camp in Bend.
What might be reasonable could be regulations that limit how close people can camp to the street or the river. What might be reasonable could be limits on the hours that public spaces could be used for camping. We don’t know for sure.
Whatever the city decides, it may be challenged in court. And whatever Bend decides and how it decides is in part up to you. You can tell councilors what you think by emailing them at council@bendoregon.gov.
