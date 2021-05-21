The best way the city of Bend may have to hold down water use and water bills is to get people to conserve. And the city is already thinking about some ideas.
The most dramatic one is perhaps for the city to develop and enforce “water efficient landscape design standards.” The city would “specify that new development projects and renovations of existing units subject to design review be landscaped according to water-efficient best management practices including appropriate plant selection and placement, water-efficient irrigation systems and smart irrigation controllers. The ordinance could require certification of landscape professionals.”
There are others, including rebates for people who switch to high-efficiency toilets and the city handing out free faucet and showerhead aerators. Another is to require homes be retrofit on resale, or when there is a new account, with faucets and toilets that get the EPA’s WaterSense label. That label basically means more water-efficient devices.
The last one we will mention does not seem to have made the cut for further consideration. It would have had the city pay people to rip up their lawns and put down a more conservation friendly covering. “A $1-per-square-foot rebate (up to $2,000) to remove turf and replace it with low-water-use plants, mulch, or permeable hardscape. Rebates are confirmed with site visits.”
Before you get excited or angry about any of these, these are just preliminary ideas under consideration. The city hasn’t decided to do any of them. It plans to have a public process for evaluating them, likely through the city’s Environment and Climate Committee. That may begin this fall.
We found out about them because during Wednesday’s council meeting city staff said the city can avoid more than $20 million in capital spending to build new wells and a large reservoir by spending about $10 million over 20 years on conservation. We asked to see where those numbers came from. After a few emails, the city sent us a copy of modeling and analysis from a consultant. The city should put up the report on its website. It has estimates of how much bang for the buck each conservation option might deliver.
We know you know water is precious in the Deschutes River Basin. And actually most of the water use in the basin is not by city water systems. Every drop conserved, though, is a good thing. And when the city as a whole saves water, that means the city doesn’t have to build as much capacity to deliver water. That helps keep your water bill lower. Whether you want the city to do these sort of conservation measures and exercise greater control of your water use is another question.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.