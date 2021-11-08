Lawn water sprinkler spraying water over lawn green fresh grass in garden or backyard on hot summer day. Automatic watering equipment, lawn maintenance, gardening and tools concept.
Water is too precious in Central Oregon to waste. Just ask farmers who had their irrigation water cut off. Ask conservationists worried about the health of the Deschutes River.

In Bend, enforcement of water regulations has tilted toward education over enforcement. The city is going to be asking its environment and climate committee this week if maybe that should change.

Should the city begin more aggressive enforcement of policies for watering lawns? Should the city enforce changes with indoor water efficiency?

Let’s talk lawns. The city of Bend has rules for watering your lawn. And depending on your neighborhood, you might be able to walk around the block in the summer and find a violation. Right now there are many types of water waste under city code.

  • Irrigation overspray and runoff.
  • Allowing water to pool or flow across the ground into a street or storm drains is also a waste.
  • Not watering at the right times or on the right days. Irrigation is not allowed year-round between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Even-numbered addresses can water on even-numbered days. Odd-numbered addresses can water on odd-numbered days.

There’s much more to the rules than we have summarized. You can read the rules for yourself in city code at tinyurl.com/Bendwaterrules.

Violations of the rules are a Class B civil infraction in Bend, carrying a maximum penalty of $400 under city code.

And then what should Bend do about what happens in the home — indoor water efficiency standards. Should it have mandatory adoption of efficiency standards, such as faucets, showerheads and toilets?

The recommendation the city’s environment and climate committee makes could sway Bend city councilors. The committee meets Wednesday, and you can comment during the meeting. More at tinyurl.com/Bendclimatecommittee.

