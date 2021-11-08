Let’s talk lawns. The city of Bend has rules for watering your lawn. And depending on your neighborhood, you might be able to walk around the block in the summer and find a violation. Right now there are many types of water waste under city code.
Irrigation overspray and runoff.
Allowing water to pool or flow across the ground into a street or storm drains is also a waste.
Not watering at the right times or on the right days. Irrigation is not allowed year-round between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Even-numbered addresses can water on even-numbered days. Odd-numbered addresses can water on odd-numbered days.
There’s much more to the rules than we have summarized. You can read the rules for yourself in city code at tinyurl.com/Bendwaterrules.
Violations of the rules are a Class B civil infraction in Bend, carrying a maximum penalty of $400 under city code.
And then what should Bend do about what happens in the home — indoor water efficiency standards. Should it have mandatory adoption of efficiency standards, such as faucets, showerheads and toilets?
The recommendation the city’s environment and climate committee makes could sway Bend city councilors. The committee meets Wednesday, and you can comment during the meeting. More at tinyurl.com/Bendclimatecommittee.
Two years ago, the Bend Park & Recreation District shelved plans to build a footbridge over the Deschutes River southwest of Bend. Now a grassroots movement that supports the bridge idea is gearing up for a renewed campaign to build the bridge. If you have a detailed opinion, send it to letters@bendbulletin.com
