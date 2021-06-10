Should the Bend City Council no longer recite the Pledge of Allegiance before every meeting? Should the council limit public comment to items on its agenda?
Those are some of the more combustible changes councilors discussed this week in looking at revising its rules. The council doesn’t seem to be leaning toward making either of those changes. A council subcommittee discussed them. Many of the possible changes are mundane.
One possible change is just smart: Move up some items on the agenda early in council meetings. For instance, when the council discusses important discussions in executive session that it will later vote on, it schedules those votes for the end of the meeting. That can be 9 p.m. at night and later. The agenda should be ordered to make it easy for the public to understand what important actions are being taken. This proposal would do that.
Also at Wednesday’s meeting of the Bend City Council’s rules subcommittee, councilors briefly discussed removing the Pledge of Allegiance from the council agenda. To repeat, councilors did not express a clear desire to remove the pledge. They discussed it. Removing it could create a circus of controversy that would distract from the council’s ability to get city business done. Already some councilors have not stood and recited the pledge during meetings. That stirs some people up. Even more people could be stirred up if councilors stripped out the pledge altogether.
A major topic was public comment. Basically at council meetings people can speak about whatever they want for two minutes. Lately many of the regular commenters criticize the Bend police or the city’s treatment of people who are homeless. That can be so even if such matters are not on the meeting agenda.
Councilors discussed limiting public comments to items on the agenda. Councilors seemed reluctant to adopt rules like that for a number of reasons. Foremost perhaps is that councilors want to be accessible. Such a policy would arguably make them less so.
The crucial change that councilors on the subcommittee seem supportive of is creating regular, perhaps even monthly, community roundtables. People could speak to councilors. And unlike in council meetings, the council would permit dialogue back and forth between members of the public and council. It would be a way to foster more community interaction. It’s the best idea the council is working on in these subcommittee meetings. We hope it can pull it off successfully.
More discussions about possible changes in council rules are scheduled for June 11 at 1 p.m. You have to register in advance for the online meeting and can do so here: tinyurl.com/CityofBendrulesmeeting.
