The city of Bend asked its water customers to voluntarily cut back on water use last year.
Asking nicely, though, sometimes isn’t enough. Should the city of Bend start making mandatory changes?
Bend’s city code already addresses water waste and when people can run their sprinklers. It does not address the water efficiency of indoor and outdoor water fixtures and landscaping. The city may move to do that. It has been talking about it. There are plans for more discussions in 2022, including possibly at Wednesday’s meeting of the Bend City Council.
What might the city do?
The options discussed include requiring that when a house is sold or a water account is changed that interior water fittings be retrofit. The city could have a rebate for high-efficiency toilets. Requirements for the plumbing fixtures in new homes could be changed.
Many of the city’s possible measures target outdoor irrigation. It could provide incentives and programs for people to use more efficient irrigation controllers and sprinklers.
A big change is that the city has considered a landscape and irrigation ordinance. It’s not clear what that might look like or what landscaping options would be allowed. Here’s how it was described in a city report: “New development projects and renovations of existing units subject to design review be landscaped according to water-efficient best management practices including, appropriate plant selection and placement, water-efficient irrigation systems, and smart irrigation controllers. The ordinance could require certification of landscape professionals.”
If the city took on the full complement of the water savings options we mentioned and few more, it might reduce water use by 9% — as opposed to not doing it. That would mean saving millions and millions of gallons of water.
The city has not committed to any of these changes. But they could be coming. How do you feel about them? You can let councilors know at council@bendoregon.gov or write us a letter to the editor of up to 250 words and send it to letters@bendbulletin.com.
