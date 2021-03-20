Of all the treasured moments in your life, we’d guess that time spent searching for parking spots is not up there.
The search is usually an inconvenience, not an emergency. What if, though, the city of Bend changed the rules? What if the city eased up or eliminated any requirement for buildings to have off-street parking?
A supermarket or an apartment developer could decide, yes, they want to provide parking. But maybe other developers would decide they could do so much more with the land if they didn’t have to add a bunch of parking. Parking in Bend could become much more precious. Cars, for better and for worse, could make a lot less sense.
The idea of Bend reducing off-street parking requirements is not that far-fetched. It looks like the Bend City Council will, at least, discuss it.
The battle lines, such as they are, are being drawn. A group of individuals who have not identified themselves have organized a website at doesparkingmatter.com to influence the debate. The group clearly supports continued off-street parking requirements. It has a survey on its website and plans to deliver the results to councilors. Don’t expect councilors to interpret the survey results as precisely representing Bend’s opinion on parking. They are sharper than that.
Councilors also skirmished over parking at their meeting Wednesday night. You probably know they are trying very hard to find an option for purchasing property for additional housing for the homeless. The city may buy a hotel. It needed Wednesday night to make some code changes fast to clear the way. The vote on the code changes required a unanimous vote from councilors if they were going to get done in a hurry.
Councilor Melanie Kebler proposed an amendment to the code changes to essentially remove all parking requirements for temporary housing. If Kebler’s amendment passed, a homeless shelter could elect to have much less parking or even none and use that space for something else.
Councilor Barb Campbell and others pointed out parking requirements are an area of friction that might lead to opposition to a homeless shelter.
Mayor Sally Russell, a strong supporter of adding more resources for the homeless, didn’t say she would vote against the code changes if the amendment passed. But it was clearly giving her pause. Kebler withdrew her amendment and got assurances that councilors would take up the matter again.
So that’s not the end of it. Councilors will have a broader discussion about parking requirements in Bend in the months to come. There certainly does seem support from some members of the Council to consider reducing or perhaps even eliminating some off-street parking requirements.
What do you want the council to do? You can tell councilors by emailing them at council@bendoregon.gov or write us a letter to the editor of up to 250 words and send it to letters@bendbulletin.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.