Gov. Kate Brown has established a 10 p.m. curfew for bars and restaurants in many counties across the state, including in Deschutes County. More actions could be taken specifically in Bend — even a civil penalty for not wearing a mask.
The Bend City Council is holding a special meeting at 9 a.m. on July 23 (yes, that’s today for many of you) to discuss other possible measures.
Councilors are expected to finalize an order discouraging nonessential travel to Bend. Also on the agenda is a discussion of options for increasing enforcement of mask wearing in the city. Some businesses have complained to the city that they are caught in the middle between the regulations and customers and have little backup. Councilors might create a civil penalty. You can tell councilors what you think through council@bendoregon.gov.
