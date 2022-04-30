The resurfacing, bridge, improved flow and safety that bond will pay for have only just begun.
But the problem when that bond was being developed, the problem after Bend voters approved it, was the transportation funding for the city over the long term. Bend’s growth means more cars, trucks, bicyclists and pedestrians. Of course that bond would never be the end of bonds. The volunteers on a city committee — what was called the funding work group — were also looking at other options to help pay for Bend’s transportation needs.
The one mentioned in recent weeks and seems likely to be discussed again soon at a Bend City Council meeting is what is called a TUF, a transportation utility fee. It’s like a sewer or water fee but for roads. The fee could be assessed on all homes and businesses in the city limits. A TUF is usually used to pay for ongoing operational costs, though a city can use the fee for capital projects, too.
One critical thing about a TUF in Oregon is that it can be implemented without a vote of residents. The Bend City Council could vote to put the fee in place without any public vote.
What would the fee be?
No decision has been made. A concept considered a few years ago was $10 per month per household and $2 per employee per month for businesses. The estimate was it might generate about $5 million a year. We have no idea what the city might do now. There would be a discussion about it.
The city might use different methodologies. Most cities in Oregon have used a flat fee for homes or apartments. And many cities have used a fee related to estimates of trip generation for businesses. There have been more than 30 cities in Oregon that have a TUF, according to a count from a few years ago. The bill might show up with your monthly water and sewer bill.
Bend City Manager Eric King said last week that what the city would do first is talk with councilors about the city’s methodology for system development charges. After that discussion and a better understanding of future needs and expected revenue, then will come a discussion about how a TUF would fit in.
