The pandemic brutally altered transportation in Central Oregon. The federal government did step in with some help. And Bend may be in a good position if Congress and President Donald Trump use infrastructure spending to boost the economy.
Before the pandemic, the Redmond Airport typically had 3,000 travelers a day. It had plans to lengthen runways and expand the terminal to handle more flights and bigger airplanes.
Then came the pandemic. Travelers plummeted to 150 a day. This week it did tick up to 400 a day, Redmond City Manager Keith Witcosky said at a Wednesday, virtual meeting of City Club of Central Oregon.
Redmond received millions in federal aid to help keep the airport operating. What happens when that money runs out next year? Of course, by then we all hope things will be much more back to normal.
In Bend, the city’s growth has outpaced its transportation system. Before the pandemic, the city had a plan for millions in transportation spending funded by a bond. Councilors pulled the bond from the May election.
But as Bend City Manager Eric King pointed out Wednesday at the same City Club meeting, the transportation needs didn’t go away. It’s not King’s decision if the bond might return on the November ballot. That’s up to the Bend City Council. We shouldn’t guess what the council will do.
One bright spot, though, is Bend is well positioned to take advantage if the federal government pours stimulus dollars into transportation and infrastructure projects. Bend’s City Transportation Advisory Committee is scheduled to hold its last meeting next week. That committee of volunteers have been meeting for about two years to try to outline Bend’s transportation needs for the future and how to meet those needs. Bend has those plans. It has a list of projects on deck developed for the bond. If the money to pay for some of them comes from federal dollars, we don’t think too many people would complain.
