Back to more normal from COVID means back to more normal for the city of Bend and people who are late on utility payments.
The city of Bend has about 2,500 water utility customers that have missed three or more payments. The total missed payments comes to nearly $1 million. What should the city do to get that money?
The city has not been cutting off water because of the pandemic. The city doesn’t want unpaid utility bills to force people from their homes. That would make no sense. It is looking to make some adjustments to how it provides assistance to people who need help paying their bills. By July, customers will start seeing changes.
The city currently has two assistance programs. One is a fixed discount of about $22 a month for seniors and the disabled. About 174 customers receive that. The second is a one-time credit that has a challenging application process. In fact, the city has not granted anyone that second credit in the past 12 months. If it’s not helping, should the city keep it?
The city is looking at a combination of ideas: bill discounts, leak detection, repairs, payment plans and conservation to name a few. It did some things already. It had opened up the water bill assistance program to people who are on sewer only and to people served by other water service providers in Bend. It also raised the median income for people who qualify from 60% to 80%.
“Our ultimate goal actually is just to provide the tools that help our customers manage their bills, pay for their services and meet our fiduciary responsibility to collect for the services we deliver,” Dana Wilson, utility business manager for Bend, told a city subcommittee on Monday.
The city says anyone on a payment plan is not going to be subject to collections or get the water shut off. So the city will be taking the time between now and July to let people know what’s coming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.