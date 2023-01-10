We read through all the bills in the Oregon Legislature that were released to the public on Monday. We don’t recommend you do the same. If there is a topic you are interested in, you can search the text of bills, which simplifies matters.
We thought we should call attention to some bills from the legislators from the Bend area.
Several bills seek to alter Oregon’s corporate activity tax. State Sen. Tim Knopp, R-Bend, has a bill, Senate Bill 63, that exempts some health care services from the tax. Knopp also has a bill, Senate Bill 636, that basically says the government can’t require people to wear masks in certain situations. If it passes, public bodies and businesses that do business with public bodies can’t require members of the public to wear masks to do things like come into a school.
House Bill 2005, sponsored by state Rep. Jason Kropf, D-Bend, seeks to control what are called ghost guns. They are guns without serial numbers that can be ordered and assembled at home. It creates penalties for their sale, importation or transfer.
State Rep. Emerson Levy, D-Bend, is a sponsor of House Bill 3020 which should make some solar projects pencil out a bit better. It extends the state’s property tax exemption to certain solar projects.
We’d also like to highlight a couple bills that we found very curious.
If you are intrigued by the answers the state may consider to battle houselessness, Senate Bill 241 is a doozy. It would require a state agency or local government to require a houseless person to apply for federal programs or benefits before rendering any assistance or benefits from this state. Maybe we are too imaginative, but we think it could lead to some terrible scenarios.
And lastly we found Senate Joint Memorial 2, fascinating. It basically requests that Idaho and Oregon begin discussions to possibly redraw their boundaries to include some of Eastern Oregon in Idaho. If there is to be a vote, SJM 2 says, the city of Bend, doesn’t get to vote on moving the border. That’s fair?
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Almost every street in every town in Oregon could have photo radar cameras perched to catch speeders under new proposed legislation in the Legislature.Do you think this is a good idea to help stop speeding? Is it excessive or inappropriate enforcement? Tell us what you think. Email news@bendbulletin.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.