e-bike
E-bikes are heaped with riddles for policymakers. You can’t tell just by looking what class an e-bike is and if its power has been boosted beyond the manufacturer’s specifications. That makes regulating and enforcing them tricky.

And here is another e-bike riddle: E-bikes can be operated without the motor. So if a rider is on an e-bike and using it without the motor, is it an e-bike or a bike? It is illegal for children under 16 to ride an e-bike in Oregon. But what if they aren’t engaging the motor?

