E-bikes are heaped with riddles for policymakers. You can’t tell just by looking what class an e-bike is and if its power has been boosted beyond the manufacturer’s specifications. That makes regulating and enforcing them tricky.
And here is another e-bike riddle: E-bikes can be operated without the motor. So if a rider is on an e-bike and using it without the motor, is it an e-bike or a bike? It is illegal for children under 16 to ride an e-bike in Oregon. But what if they aren’t engaging the motor?
Scott Maben, the director of communications of Bend-La Pine Schools, brought up the latter issue this week. We were asking him about what shape the district’s e-bike policy would take when school starts. District staff had a meeting Thursday morning about e-bikes.
It’s not a surprise, but the Bend district does not plan a crackdown on students riding e-bikes illegally when school starts up again.
Children have ridden e-bikes to school illegally in Bend. The district knows that. The school district’s primary role is education. It doesn’t enforce traffic laws. It doesn’t tell parents how students should get to and from school.
“We encourage students to walk and bike to school in the safest manner possible, including wearing helmets when on wheels,” Maben wrote in an email.
The district wants children who can to ride or walk to school. It’s healthier. It helps keep traffic down. It can make things less of a mess in the parking lot when school is starting or getting out.
The district is not going to ignore e-bikes. It is going to work on awareness, education and safety for kids riding any kinds of bikes to school. Commute Options, the nonprofit, does go into some schools — the ones with a high percentage of low-income children — and provides instruction on overall bike safety.
Hundreds of students participated in pedestrian safety and bike safety programs last school year. The district is aiming for more this year. Programs are going to be brought into middle schools and high schools. That includes the district hosting instruction in the Oregon Friendly Driver program, a good safety tune up for everyone. Maben told us the district will look for ways to revisit and reinforce the message throughout the school year.
We shouldn’t be expecting schools to be the e-bike police. The Legislature needs to come up with clearer laws and policies.
Police need to do their best to educate and enforce. But it’s really up to parents to ensure their children know the rules of the road and obey them.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.