Things may have been a lot different when you were in school.
Consider punishment. Go far enough back and teachers and administrators would slap children with paddles.
Things are different now, but Bend-La Pine Schools is working on other changes in how the district deals with discipline. There’s a goal to move to more restorative practices. Not suspensions or expulsions. The idea is to try to head such things off before they occur.
There is still accountability for actions.
Students will face consequences. It’s just that the focus has shifted. There are more conversations with students before anything occurs and after something occurs. Students can be suspended and expelled.
The hope is all students will be able to spend more time in school in an improved learning environment.
How it works can be difficult to sum up in a few words. District staff recommended board members check out a video, which explains the ideas and goals of restorative practices, tinyurl.com/BLPrestorative.
The district is now rewriting policy. It has changed teacher training.
For instance, board member Carrie McPherson-Douglass said she is concerned: “It is hard to do well.”
She added when staff are “undersupported or undertrained in this model I think you lean towards permissive and that’s very easy to do and can be as harmful as the alternative.”
Board member Marcus LeGrand shared a similar concern about the fear from teachers being asked to implement a new model without feeling like they are equipped to do it.
Board Chair Melissa Barnes Dholakia mentioned there is also an important consideration of how well the community understands what is happening under such a change in disciplinary practice.
If the community doesn’t understand it, it’s not a restorative practice, she said.
District staff didn’t disagree. Staff members emphasized this is aspirational, not something that the district expects to switch to immediately. It needs to build capacity. It needs to provide more training for teachers.
Sean Reinhart, executive director of student services, said: “There is definitely a tension between the time that restorative practices take and the time that we have.”
If you would like to have input on what the district is doing, you can reach the school board by email at: school-board@bend.k12.or.us.
