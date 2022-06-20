The Bend-La Pine Schools does believe that getting students ready for careers or college includes both strong academic training and ensuring students have the social and emotional skills to be able to perform well, no matter what they do.
It wants to ensure more students are aware of possible career and college readiness programs. The district already has plans to give all eighth graders in the district the opportunity to get some hands on experience with the district’s available career and technical education options. That could help them make decisions about what to do in high school.
It also is looking into providing more opportunities for students to learn dual credit options at COCC and to ensure more students can take advantage of rigorous academic programs such as advanced placement courses.
And, if you follow the priorities of the district, you know that it does want to ensure opportunities are equally available to all students. The goal is to reduce disparities by race, gender, sexual orientation and income levels.
If you have thoughts about what the district should be doing to better get students ready for career or college, you can email the school board and superintendent at school-board@bend.k12.or.us.
