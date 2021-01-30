Wildfires killed 9 people, destroyed more than 4,000 homes and burned more than 1 million acres in Oregon in 2020. And in Bend it should be a wake up call that one very bad ignition and one bad wind could make for a terrible tragedy.
The city has formed a Wildfire Resiliency Steering Committee to work out some things Bend might do. It had its first meeting last week. The meeting was mostly organizational.
But the committee did talk about potentially making code changes to protect lives and property from wildfire risk. The committee has a wide range of representation from public safety to representatives from the business community.
One issue that may prove contentious is the balancing act between tree preservation and fire prevention. Many people in Bend are already concerned that too many of Bend trees are being cut down to make way for more buildings. What might any changes mean for trees or other things green in Bend?
The discussion never waded too deeply into any possible actions. The goal, though, is to come up with possible code changes and/or make recommendations to the Bend City Council by June or July.
Doing nothing would be playing with fire.
