Bend city councilors agreed Wednesday night to a jump to do much more to help the community’s homeless. The city is going to try to buy a hotel.
Councilors authorized City Manager Eric King to purchase the Old Mill & Suites Motel located at 904 SE Third St. in Bend for use as a homeless shelter. Councilors authorized up to $5 million. There are several conditions, such as an appraisal and award of a grant from the Oregon Community Foundation.
If the purchase goes through, the city is not planning on trying to run a shelter by itself. It does not have the expertise. It would work with partners to make it happen. The shelter would also not be a permanent place to live. Homeless would be connected with services to help them find more permanent housing and to improve their lives.
Some will undoubtedly argue that if the city provides more services for the homeless, Bend will attract more homeless or that homelessness is not the city’s responsibility. Those excuses have won for too long. Do nothing and more of the deserted and desolate, the hungry, the addicted, and the mentally ill will die unprotected on Bend’s streets. We are our brothers’ and our sisters’ keepers.
