Let’s fix Bend’s roads. Drive around the city and you see the congestion. You see the places where crossing the street or even going along the street is unsafe for pedestrians and bicyclists.

And you likely know that the bus system — run by Cascades East Transit and not the city — is not as extensive as it would need to be for more people to use it.

Fixing that comes down mostly to money. The amount Bend needs to get its roads caught up and ensure traffic won’t get much worse in the future is staggering.

The total is $1 billion between now and 2040.

The good news is that about half of the revenue will come in from taxes. The problem is Bend will need the other half.

The first step that Bend residents may notice is likely to be a bond on the May ballot. It may be a $170 million bond. It may be a $250 million bond. It may be some other amount. But the Bend City Council is gearing up for a vote early next year to put a bond on the May ballot.

What’s striking is that the politically divided city subcommittee that has narrowed the proposed bond projects has reached compromises — in the best sense of that word. The four members of the committee typically have very different priorities and solutions. Bend City Councilors Gena Goodman-Campbell and Bill Moseley represent different ends of the spectrum when it comes to transportation. It’s oversimplification, but basically Moseley is much more interested in fixing congestion and improving traffic flow for cars. Goodman-Campbell is strongly interested in improvements that help improve safety and usability for bicyclists, pedestrians and transit. The other members of the committee come from different corners as well — Mike Riley, executive director of the Bend Environmental Center, and Karna Gustafson, representing the Central Oregon Builders Association.

When we spoke to Goodman-Campbell and Moseley recently, they affirmed that they may have personally recommended a different set of projects but they were pleased with the compromise list. It’s a strong set of projects designed to improve conditions across the city. There are projects on Reed Market, Purcell, Revere, Third Street and many more.

It’s not wizardry. It’s not going to eliminate congestion or erase safety hazards. It will help. Let’s do it.