It’s not must-see TV. But the video of interviews with candidates for Bend’s new police chief is now up on the city’s website.
The city is giving Bend residents an opportunity to help make the decision about who the person should be. The chief will set the direction for the department and make some of the most important decisions about the department’s budget and training.
So if you can, watch the video and give feedback on the candidates. It’s two hours. We can’t blame you if you don’t have time for that. It’s an admirable step, though, for the city to offer the opportunity.
