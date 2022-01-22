The tents are surrounded by piles of belongings. There is trash nearby.
The tents are open to the cold. Open to the wet. Open in the summer to the heat.
If your heart is made of penetrable stuff, it must ache to see people living as they do in the homeless camp along Second Street in Bend.
If you have a business on the street, you may be one of those pleading with city government to do more.
Progress is coming. Slowly. The city just bought the Rainbow Motel on Franklin Avenue, spending $4.55 million. The plan for now is to use it as transitional homeless shelter. It could mean 40 to 60 beds, as The Bulletin’s Brenna Visser reported. A nonprofit will be chosen to run it.
That’s not the only thing the city is doing. Just the latest.
Homelessness is an issue that needs problem-solvers. It needs volunteers willing to help out the nonprofits stretched thin by the demands. It needs city officials working with county and state officials, such as state Rep. Jason Kropf’s bill that may bring state money to Deschutes County to coordinate efforts. It needs more action like those that will enable people to go from living along Second Street to having a better home.
