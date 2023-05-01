When a panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals recently ruled to strike down Berkeley, California’s, prohibition on gas piping in buildings, the question was: What will it mean?
More than 70 local and state governments have passed some form of natural gas ban after Berkeley passed its prohibition in 2019.
Does the decision mean city prohibitions on natural gas are not legal? What about Bend?
Bend City Councilor Anthony Broadman did say last year: “I’m anxious to start having a conversation about eliminating natural gas from new construction.”
Neither Bend councilors nor the members of the city’s Environment and Climate Committee have had a formal discussion of a natural gas ban, yet. Cassie Lacy, a senior management analyst for the city, told us the city is looking at possible policies.
“We’re still brainstorming on our approach, but right now we’re planning on doing a policy options analysis investigating different options to reduce reliance on or decarbonize natural gas from the buildings sector,” she wrote in an email. “This may include restrictions on natural gas, but also a suite of other less regulatory actions, such as incentivizing electrification — to help people leverage the new IRA (Inflation Reduction Act) incentives — committing to no new natural gas in City facilities, and better understanding the potential for renewable natural gas to decarbonize buildings within the existing infrastructure system.”
Lacy emphasized that the city would not immediately do anything after it identified options. There would have to be discussion, debate, legal analysis and community input.
The decision by the 9th Circuit panel is not a final no on natural gas bans. The California Restaurant Association sued, arguing that the federal Energy Policy and Conservation Act takes precedence over a city of Berkeley regulation that prohibits installing natural gas piping in new buildings. The Berkeley regulation didn’t ban the appliances. It would make them useless by not allowing them to get fuel. The panel ruled the Act preempts building codes that regulate natural gas use.
The natural gas industry celebrated the decision. But it may be appealed. Other cities could possibly use emission standards or health and safety standards as the basis of a natural gas ban.
The ruling also did say: “Our holding doesn’t touch on whether the City has any obligation to maintain or expand the availability of a utility’s delivery of gas to meters.”
The march toward electrification and away from natural gas doesn’t seem halted. Maybe briefly paused.
