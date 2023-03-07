Approved stamp
123RF

It took an average of 33 days in February for the city to review new construction permits for housing. From September through January, it took nearly twice as long. The city’s goal is 35 days.

For commercial buildings to get their first round of reviews, the average in February was 205 days. That has been climbing. The city’s goal is 90 days.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.