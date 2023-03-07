It took an average of 33 days in February for the city to review new construction permits for housing. From September through January, it took nearly twice as long. The city’s goal is 35 days.
For commercial buildings to get their first round of reviews, the average in February was 205 days. That has been climbing. The city’s goal is 90 days.
You could pick different categories and the picture would be slightly different. But the two really important things are:
First, the city is tracking these things, setting targets and making the information readily available. You can go to the city’s dashboard here tinyurl.com/permit-dashboard and click around for yourself.
Want to improve something? Tracking performance is a great way to get started.
Second, the city is working to improve the numbers. City planning staff and developers got together in December and went over problem areas, trying to reach consensus on how to improve permitting. The city is implementing some changes. It isn’t cutting corners. It isn’t looking for ways to optimize the process. It could mean that more housing is built more swiftly.
The city is doing more pre-screening of applications to ensure everything required is included at the start, before any analysis gets too far along. It’s also creating tracks for applications. Really simple ones will go in one pile, and they might get quick approval.
Developers and builders are going to complain about turnaround times for city permitting. That’s just a fact. It’s not a new problem in Bend. The pressures of the city’s growth don’t make it easier.
The city is measuring its progress, being transparent about it and is looking for ways to improve. That should help. And anyone can watch the online dashboards to see if the city is making a difference.
