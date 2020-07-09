Bend might go this winter with no emergency warming shelter for the homeless. That is, unless you and others help.
There was good news last year. Groups including the Homeless Leadership Coalition, NeighborImpact, the Deschutes County Commission, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office and more worked together. They set up a shelter in a building on the Sheriff’s Office campus off U.S. Highway 20. It was in the work -release wing of the county jail.
It helped keep people safe from the biting cold. The shelter had about 3,500 overnight stays by 327 unique guests over about 121 days. Another 256 stays were provided for people who could not stay overnight. They could at least warm up.
The shelter was more than just a warm place to stay. People got meals. Some were apparently able to get services to help get them on a path out of homelessness. Some guests were offered motel vouchers, tents, sleeping bags and propane heaters to help them when they could not stay in the shelter. The winter shelter also helped ease the burden of the other Bend shelters — Shepherd’s House and the Bethlehem Inn. NeighborImpact staffed the winter shelter and managed it.
The bad news is that space is no longer available. Where could the shelter be this winter? Or will no place be found?
Shepherd’s House has stepped up and agreed to manage the shelter this winter if a location and funding can be secured. Fundraising has begun. The city of Bend has committed about $75,000 in grant money.
The shelter last year was not able to open until the middle of December after the cold had already hit Bend. The shelter last winter fell short of the goal of having 100 beds available. And this winter there will be the need for more space to try to enable more social distancing.
Winter is months away. We know many terrific, committed people are working to ensure Bend has a warming shelter this winter. But who out there has a location? Who can help with a donation to ensure it can operate?
If you want more information, there will be an update at the Homeless Leadership Coalition on July 10 at 8 a.m. It will stream live on Facebook and YouTube. Check out facebook.com/cohomeless/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.