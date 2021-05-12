A resolution to raise awareness is about all that the city of Bend has the power to do about oil trains passing through town. That resolution is taking shape in the city’s Environment and Climate Committee.
The most recent draft is: “A resolution opposing transportation of oil by rail through the city of Bend.” It’s five pages long with a recitation of facts about the potential dangers of oil trains. There is then an acknowledgment that changes would have to be made at the state or federal level.
The resolution calls for environmental impact statements to be done for oil train terminals and health impact statements to be done prior to approval of oil transfer and storage permits. It also calls on railroad and/or oil companies to make public information about transportation of oil by rail and plans for any increased shipments.
If you have thoughts about what the resolution should say, Cassie Lacy is the city staff person that works with the committee. You can reach her at clacy@bendoregon.gov. The committee is scheduled to discuss it on Thursday. Presumably its next stop will be the Bend City Council.
