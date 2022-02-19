A major issue at Juniper Ridge — beyond the concerns of neighbors — was the lack of infrastructure for a camp. As for Ninth Street, the city initially fell short in explaining what it hoped to do. The city was focused on finding land, any available land where it could do something to help solve an urgent problem. It was moving fast. It was new policy territory for the city.
When the Ninth Street location was announced, some people in the neighborhood felt blindsided. An important change might be taking place. Parents were worried about children walking by a homeless camp. The city didn’t have immediate answers about what kind of camp it would be, who might be housed there, the oversight and more.
In that void, the worst fears reigned. And the city also did not have successful examples of similar camps it could point to around town.
A few things have changed. Now the city does have a great example in the Central Oregon Veterans Village. In a few weeks, a similar managed camp will likely be up and running by St. Vincent De Paul.
The city has made a change in its contracts with the providers who will manage homeless camps. It will include the providers in the initial outreach about new camps. The providers will be able to explain how the camps will be run from the beginning.
The city has two proposed sites for new managed camps. One is the location that has already been made public on Oregon Department of Transportation land near Murphy Road and U.S. Highway 97. It’s near a Les Schwab Tire Center. The second location has not been made public, yet. That could be announced in the next few weeks.
Will the reaction be like Ninth Street and Juniper Ridge all over again? Are we stuck as a community where nobody wants people to live on the street and nobody wants the houseless to be housed near them?
The answer must be no. The city can build on the success of the Central Oregon Veterans Village. The city has learned. The providers of services to the houseless have learned.
