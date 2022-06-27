It’s been coming for years, but now the city has a draft ordinance that would require homeowners to get a home energy score before listing a home for sale.
A home energy score is like a miles per gallon rating for a car measuring the energy use for a home. Under the city’s proposed ordinance, the score would estimate the home energy use and provide an estimate of the cost.
Anyone could get one now. The city’s ordinance would make it mandatory. The idea is the score might motivate people to make energy efficient investments in their homes. And it would also provide homebuyers with more information of the true costs of a home.
Homeowners would need to provide it to all real estate agents working for the seller, anyone who visits the home, keep a copy for review by the city and include the score in all real estate listings. It would be valid for eight years.
There was at least one oversight in a draft on the city’s website. It mentions it applies to homes for sale in the city of “Milwaukie.” Presumably that is supposed to say Bend. We emailed the city about that Monday morning. Milwaukie was the first city in Oregon to implement a mandatory home energy score program.
The city would allow some exceptions to the proposed requirement. For instance, if a home is sold at auction because it has back property taxes, the city can exempt the seller from the requirement. And although the expense of a home energy score may only be less than $200, that is still an expense. The city may have a program providing grants to sellers for the cost of a home energy score if the sellers qualify for other low-income assistance programs.
The penalty for not complying with the ordinance can be up to $750. And additional penalties of up to $750 can be assessed every 45 days. The city does not plan to fine people immediately if they are found to be in violation. It would be a total of 30 days before a fine might be issued.
The draft ordinance has no proposed start date. And although there was some discussion that the city could consider making the ordinance temporary so it would need to be renewed and presumably reviewed by the Bend City Council, we didn’t see any language like that in the draft ordinance.
The biggest uncertainty around such an ordinance is if enough certified evaluators would be available to meet the demand once the ordinance goes into effect. Another question is if the ordinance will prove to be successful at encouraging homeowners to invest in energy efficiency. We are not sure anyone is going to track that.
You can read the draft ordinance here: tinyurl.com/Bendenergyscore. It’s eight pages, but it is largely definitions. Tell the Bend City Council what you think by emailing them at council@bendoregon.gov. The city’s Climate and Environment Committee Home Energy Score Subgroup is scheduled to talk about the draft on Tuesday, tinyurl.com/Bendscore62822.
