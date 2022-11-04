Oregon’s housing shortage affects low- and middle-income families the most. Rising interest rates are more bad news.
The city of Bend and the Bend Park & Recreation District are both on track to extend programs that may help, some.
The park district took action last month. The board approved continuing the district’s system development charge waiver for two years.
As of Oct. 1, it had approved 477 waivers at a cost to the district of $2.77 million. It was for 452 units of deed restricted housing and 25 units for temporary shelter. The additional 150 waivers approved by the district could be worth as much as $1.5 million, which could go instead to add additional park capacity.
The Bend City Council took a step toward extending and amending its SDC exemption program Wednesday night. It is moving the sunset for the program out two years to the end of 2024 for affordable housing and for day care centers. It is also modifying the requirement for the affordability period from five years to 20 years. The city’s SDC exemptions have cost the city about $6.2 million in revenue since 2018.
If you are wondering why the park district didn’t take action on an SDC exemption for day care centers, its SDCs do not cover commercial buildings.
SDCs are substantial costs. In August, the city said the fees for a single-family home were a water fee of $6,355, a sewer fee of $5,667 and a transportation fee of $9,269. The parks fee, collected for the park district, was $9,544. That totals more than $30,000.
Future councils or park district boards are not bound by these decisions. So it is possible, however unlikely, that these programs to benefit affordable housing are not here to stay. If you like them, it wouldn’t hurt to give councilors or park district board members a pat on the back for the actions they took. You can email councilors at council@bendoregon.gov. You can email the park board at board@bendparksandrec.org.
Some feel crime in Bend is getting worse or they don't feel as safe. How do you feel compared to four years ago?
— Jenny Smithers, Bend
