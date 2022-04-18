dam (copy) (copy)
That rain and snow we got last week was welcome if you worry about water. But the city of Bend may take a step to be better ready to handle a climate with less water.

A proposal before the Bend City Council is to streamline the measures it will take to reduce demand for water if supply runs short. The change proposed seems more of a tweak than a significant change. It basically reduces the number of stages from four to three and readjusts the conditions that may trigger action.

The city will ramp up what it does if drought conditions intensify or if other factors interfere with the ability of the city to provide water to residents. That could be equipment failure, shortage of chemicals to treat water or something else.

The city may restrict or prohibit landscape irrigation. It could mean the city prohibits people from being able to fill swimming pools, operate water features, or using water to wash off a driveway. Basically anything not for human consumption or sanitation or fire safety may be restricted. Sometimes it might mean voluntary measures. Sometimes it might mean mandatory measures.

Water is a limited resource. Treat it like one. Plan your landscaping like you live where you do, in a high desert.

