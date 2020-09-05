Response times for Bend Fire & Rescue have been improving. And Bend is way above the national average in cardiac survival rates.
That good news is happening even as Bend grows. The challenge for the department now, says Fire Chief Todd Riley, is to continue to improve.
Let’s look at response times. The times that follow are for Code 3 calls. Those are emergency responses when vehicles go out with lights and sirens. The average response time was about 6 minutes and 37 seconds in the city limits in 2010. It climbed above 7 minutes in 2011 and 2012. In 2019 it was 5 minutes and 49 seconds and has been trending down. It’s encouraging because — although we know it’s a cliche to say it — the seconds count.
Bend’s department does also serve beyond the city limits, such as out in Tumalo. For that larger rural fire protection district, the numbers are not as impressive. It took more than 9 minutes to get on scene in 2010. That was down to just slightly below 9 minutes in 2019.
Keep in mind those improvements in Bend occurred as calls for service have increased. Total calls for service were 5,004 in 2000. Up to 7,784 in 2010. And were at 10,974 in 2018. Most of the department’s calls are for medical emergencies. About 80%.
Of course, emergency personnel don’t treat the clock. They treat people. It doesn’t matter how fast medical personnel arrive if they don’t provide quality care. In at least one area, cardiac arrest, the city’s performance is outstanding. Bend most recently had a witnessed cardiac survival rate of 64%. Bend’s rate was about 20% in 2012. The national average is now about 33%.
How did Bend drive down response times and improve cardiac care?
Well if you have lived in Bend, you did part of it. Voters passed a fire levy in 2014. That brought in an additional $2.2 million a year in the first year. Voters renewed it again in 2018. Chief Riley told us he expects the department will ask voters to renew that again in November 2023.
The department used the levy to create a tiered emergency medical response. Before the levy, all the department’s line firefighters were firefighter paramedics. Now it has additional employees who are emergency medical technicians. EMTs can be sent out in ambulances to respond to calls that require lower levels of care. The department also now has what it calls a quick response vehicle staffed with a paramedic who can assist EMTs on calls.
The additional funding has meant more personnel. A 2011 department report put total staffing levels at 88 personnel, with 4 part-time staff and 5 volunteers. A 2019 report said the department had a staff of 149, including 18 volunteers.
The improvement in cardiac care is fundamentally related to a switch to what’s called high-performance CPR. It means more people work on and monitor patients. For instance, the person doing chest compressions is swapped out. Compressions are tiring and it’s vital to keep them regular. Police officers are trained in the system as well because they are often first on a scene.
Bend Fire & Rescue’s goal has been to keep response times in Bend to under 6 minutes and in the larger rural fire district to below 9 minutes. Will it be able to do that?
Money is one issue. Other parts of city government will need to grow, too, and most of them compete for the same city general fund dollars. And there’s renewing the levy.
Bend is also growing up. Bend doesn’t have high-rises. It is getting more and more of what could be called mid-rises, buildings of four stories and up. Years ago, it was basically just St. Charles. Now look around. It can take a bit more time to get medical personnel up into such a building.
More personnel are also required to properly staff a fire in a mid-rise. The department’s ladder truck will likely need to be replaced. At least, those “new” Bend mid-rises are new and so they have modern sprinkler systems.
Bend’s fire department can’t be judged just on response times and cardiac care. But those are two critical measures and the department has shown clear progress in the right direction.
