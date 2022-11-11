We don’t find fault with Bend Fire & Rescue. It saves lives when people are injured. It puts out fires. It will even come out to your home for free and inspect the exterior for fire risks.
The numbers it has been wracking up are good — under six-minute response times in Bend and under nine minutes in the areas it serves just outside the city limits. And the cardiac resuscitation rates in the Bend area are among the best in the nation.
Now it’s coming to taxpayers asking for help.
There’s been no formal request yet. The department told Bend City Councilors it expects to need a measure on the May 2023 ballot to increase the city’s fire levy from 20 cents per $1,000 of assessed value of a home to 81 cents per $1,000.
That’s just over a quadrupling in the rate. Bend Fire & Rescue says it is necessary to maintain its level of service. The city will do some polling to see if residents would support that increase.
Bend Fire & Rescue made a detailed presentation to the Bend City Council, breaking out why it says it needs the money. Mostly it is to pay for more staff. We had more questions. The city’s finance department and fire officials quickly got us some answers.
We asked what assumptions were baked into its estimates for inflation and for pay and benefit increases for staff. The answer: The overall inflationary increase in department costs is assumed to be 5.1% from 2025 through 2029. For comparison, the consumer price index, which is not the same thing as fire department costs, rose 7.7% over the last 12 months.
The assumptions the department used for increases in pay and benefits for staff were modeled on its current contract with the fire association, the union. There’s a COLA of 5% for fiscal year 2023, and 4% for each of the two following years. There is also an average annual increase for step increases of 4%. So basically firefighters are going to be getting raises that would seem to outpace inflation. We don’t find that outrageous.
You actually may get a benefit from the increased level of service in Bend. Some insurance companies use “ISO ratings” to help them set rates. The city’s ISO rating may go from Class 3 to Class 2. Another staffed fire engine and more staff — if approved under the levy — could lead to that reclassification by the Insurance Services Office. So it’s possible that your home insurance rates may go down or not rise as much.
We also wondered why the department is already anticipating a need for an increase in the next levy after the one that may be put on the May ballot. Here is the answer the city provided:
“Cost inflation is currently outpacing revenue inflation, and this is projected to continue in the upcoming levy period (FY 2025 to FY 2029). Local Option Levies are set at a fixed rate per $1,000 of a property’s Total Assessed Value to fund the cumulative costs over the five-year levy period. When costs rise over that five-year period faster than the revenue, the fire department costs in the final year of the levy period will be greater than the fixed amount of revenue generated by the levy in that year. Assuming the same relationship exists in the subsequent five-year period — cost inflation outpacing revenue — an increase in the fixed levy rate would be needed to cover the next five years of cumulative costs.”
The department’s answers to these questions and others only reinforced the idea to us that the proposed increase would be money well spent. But we will have to wait and see what is put on the ballot.
