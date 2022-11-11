Tumalo fire

Bend Fire & Rescue responded to a fire at this home in Tumalo in September.

 Bend Fire & Rescue

We don’t find fault with Bend Fire & Rescue. It saves lives when people are injured. It puts out fires. It will even come out to your home for free and inspect the exterior for fire risks.

The numbers it has been wracking up are good — under six-minute response times in Bend and under nine minutes in the areas it serves just outside the city limits. And the cardiac resuscitation rates in the Bend area are among the best in the nation.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.