Talking tourism in Bend is notoriously volatile. Tourism brings in bucks, providing indisputable economic benefits. It’s a compliment to the area that people want to visit.
But just try balancing that with the traffic and the other impacts on the community. Arguably tourism also feeds into making a fast-growing Bend grow faster.
And that divide in opinion also manifests itself in decisions on the Bend City Council. The city of Bend adopted an ordinance in 2017, reducing the percentage of the city’s room tax revenue that went to tourism. The city thought going from 35.4% to 31.2% was permitted under state law. Bend city councilors had other things in mind for those dollars.
The city was not certain it would be able to do what it wanted with the dollars, so it held on to the money — some $2.7 million. Sure enough, there was a legal challenge. The Oregon Restaurant and Lodging Association and two local hotel owners challenged the city’s ordinance in court. The city lost.
Two years ago, the Bend Park & Recreation District shelved plans to build a footbridge over the Deschutes River southwest of Bend. Now a grassroots movement that supports the bridge idea is gearing up for a renewed campaign to build the bridge. If you have a detailed opinion, send it to letters@bendbulletin.com
