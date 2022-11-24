Maybe there are other things that will transform how you go about your day-to-day life more, but the changes coming to parking in Bend are going to have an impact, perhaps, every day.
The Bend City Council has directed its staff to prepare a plan to remove all parking minimums in the city.
That wouldn’t mean that there would be no parking. It would mean there would essentially be no parking requirements. Developers could choose what they believe is the right mix.
You could frame that approach as: The market will decide, instead of the government dictating how much parking there should be.
Others may say: It allows for a smarter use of valuable space and creates an incentive for greener transportation options.
And still others may say: It’s another step in the war on cars.
To be clear, the city really doesn’t have much of an option. It has to take action on reducing parking requirements because of new state rules. The city does have other choices.
The alternatives — under the rules — still require reducing some parking mandates and also require adding fees for on-street parking. If the city was going to comply with the requirements, it would have to charge for an increasing percentage of the on-street parking.
So it may, indeed, just be a better option to do what the Bend City Council is leaning toward — removing parking minimums.
There is another complication. The city councils of Cornelius, Forest Grove, Grants Pass, Happy Valley, Hillsboro, Keizer, Medford, Oregon City, Sherwood, Springfield, Troutdale, Tualatin and Wood Village and the county government of Marion County are all suing the state over the new parking requirements and related rules. The argument is they exceed state authority and are overly prescriptive.
They have asked the state to pause the rules while the lawsuit is pending.
So you could argue that the city had another option and could have joined that lawsuit or could take no action and wait on that outcome. It never seemed like this council would consider that.
For now, it does seem like the city of Bend has made the best choice within the options it has on parking. But what do you think?
